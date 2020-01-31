SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 58.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 186,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,020. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

