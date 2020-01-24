SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.91. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

