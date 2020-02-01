SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

