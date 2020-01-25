SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.95

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.95 and traded as high as $54.14. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 33,661 shares traded.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.03%.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

