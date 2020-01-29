SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.22

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.224 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SCHYY remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

