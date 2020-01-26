SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.