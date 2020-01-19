Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

SAND stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 1,647,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,270. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 95.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 211,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,023,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 756,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com