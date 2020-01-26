Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

