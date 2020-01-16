Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 145,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

