Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Earns Buy Rating from G.Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by G.Research in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of SASR opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

