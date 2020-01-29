Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.13 ($16.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

