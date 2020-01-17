Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.16 ($16.46).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €13.20 ($15.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 million and a PE ratio of -38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. Metro has a 52 week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

