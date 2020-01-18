Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €29.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.18 ($33.93).

RWE stock traded up €0.92 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €30.96 ($36.00). 6,077,584 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.14.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

