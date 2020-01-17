Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Market Perform

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

BYND traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. 10,417,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,278. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $5,596,500.00. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

