Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. ValuEngine lowered GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

