Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 6.4%

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.50, approximately 2,672,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,474,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Recommended Story: Liquidity