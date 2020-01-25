Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 2%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.50, 57,860 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 121,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,777,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,443,732.50.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

