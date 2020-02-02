Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SANM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 1,088,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 355,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanmina by 357.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 276,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

