Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($9.04).

LON:SNN opened at GBX 595 ($7.83) on Wednesday. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 662.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 597.42. The firm has a market cap of $871.88 million and a PE ratio of 65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

