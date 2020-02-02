Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($9.14).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. HSBC cut shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Wednesday.

Sanne Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 601 ($7.91). 331,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $880.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 660.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks