Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SC. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE SC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

