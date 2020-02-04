Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE SC opened at $26.65 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

