Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE SC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,705. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?