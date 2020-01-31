Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

SC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 1,819,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,740,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 197,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

