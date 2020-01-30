Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 84,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

