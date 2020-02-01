Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 5,724,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,102 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $23.18.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

