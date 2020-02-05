Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.88-0.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.282-2.282 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Santen Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 41,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

Read More: Treasury Bonds