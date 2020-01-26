Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.71

Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.03. Santos shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

