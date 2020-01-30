SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

SAP stock traded down €1.82 ($2.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €118.18 ($137.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.23. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

