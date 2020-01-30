SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.77 ($157.88).

SAP stock opened at €120.00 ($139.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 52-week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52-week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

