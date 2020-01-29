SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.41 ($156.29).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €119.60 ($139.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €125.96 ($146.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.14.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

