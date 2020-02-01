SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €117.82 ($137.00). The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. SAP has a 12-month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12-month high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is €122.36 and its 200-day moving average is €116.18.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

