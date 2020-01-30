SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €167.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €167.00 ($194.19) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.77 ($157.88).

Shares of SAP opened at €120.00 ($139.53) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion and a PE ratio of 42.28.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?