SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE SAP opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

