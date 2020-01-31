SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $136.25

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.03, but opened at $136.25. SAP shares last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 2,188,842 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,550,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

