SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 66.28% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?