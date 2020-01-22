SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $122.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SAP stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $139.54. 579,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,793. SAP has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

