SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SAP by 181.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SAP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 871,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,902,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.29. 1,074,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a twelve month low of $100.97 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

