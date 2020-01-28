SAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,876% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after buying an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $7,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 871,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,161,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $4,902,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $3,550,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.74. 95,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The company has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

