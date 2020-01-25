Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $4,301,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

