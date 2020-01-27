Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $85.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.33 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $324.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $324.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.47 million, with estimates ranging from $361.40 million to $363.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Article: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com