Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $16,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

