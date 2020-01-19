Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sapiens International by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 43.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sapiens International by 418.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

