SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.83.

SAP opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $100.97 and a one year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

