SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $167.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities upgraded SAP to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 81,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

