Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receives News Impact Score of 2.00

News stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.67.

SAP opened at C$39.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.85. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$37.38 and a twelve month high of C$46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

