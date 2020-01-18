Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

