Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.10

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.10 and traded as high as $27.90. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 15,412 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Securities started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

