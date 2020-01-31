Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $197.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.81.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

