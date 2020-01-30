Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

SRPT stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 326,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

